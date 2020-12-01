CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,100,000 after buying an additional 525,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after buying an additional 619,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.