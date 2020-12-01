Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 6,548 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 237 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $23,797.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,813,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.