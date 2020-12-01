Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) SVP Andrea Davey Sells 5,817 Shares of Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

