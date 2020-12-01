Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Avista by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 572,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avista by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after buying an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 46.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 234,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 9,944.0% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 488,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

