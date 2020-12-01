Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of CSG Systems International worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,992 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $969,000. AJO LP increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

