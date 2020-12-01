Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Medifast worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medifast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Medifast by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $208.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

