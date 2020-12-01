DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at $598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DISH Network by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 333,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in DISH Network by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

