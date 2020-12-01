Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,275 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Athene worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Athene by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athene by 1,152.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATH opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

