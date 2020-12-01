Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,275 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Athene worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Athene by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athene by 1,152.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ATH opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
