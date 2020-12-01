LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

