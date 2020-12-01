LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $255.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average of $259.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

