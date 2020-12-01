LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,778 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.57% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

