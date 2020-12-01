Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

