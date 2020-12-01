Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 284,915 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIT opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.