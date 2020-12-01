Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

WBND opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.