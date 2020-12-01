LPL Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,449 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 229,435 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 466,253 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.