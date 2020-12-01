LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.