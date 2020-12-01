New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $959,000 Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Knoll worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. FMR LLC raised its position in Knoll by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,706 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Knoll by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Knoll by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,676,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNL stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.67 million, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.91. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

