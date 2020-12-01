PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.82% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

