FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,660 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FireEye by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FireEye by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in FireEye by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.19. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

