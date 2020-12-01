LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,805 shares of company stock worth $6,782,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

