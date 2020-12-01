Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 635.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 314,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 271,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.