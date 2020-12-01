LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PG&E by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

