Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 454,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

