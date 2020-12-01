Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Position Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Luminex worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

