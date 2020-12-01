Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,894 shares of company stock valued at $65,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

