Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

