Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 964.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,501 shares of company stock worth $9,370,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

