Aperio Group LLC Buys 45,211 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.15% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $880.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBA. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

