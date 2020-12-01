Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of HQY opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

