Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 391.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

EHI opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $222,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

