LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.