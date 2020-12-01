LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Compass Diversified worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 15.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 222,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

