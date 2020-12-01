Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells 26,429 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 43.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

