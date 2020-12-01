Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 134.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $7,026,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 94.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,458. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

