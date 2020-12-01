LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.65% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

