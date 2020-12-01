CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,023,600.

Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$57.26 on Tuesday. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL.B. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

