Robert S. Singer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert S. Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Consumer Edge lowered Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

