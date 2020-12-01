Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 400 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.18 per share, with a total value of $31,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,638,130.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

