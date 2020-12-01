Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) SVP Mary K.W. Jones Sells 27,800 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average is $197.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

