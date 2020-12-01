Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) SVP Mary K.W. Jones Sells 27,800 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average is $197.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.
