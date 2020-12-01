Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 300 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $22,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,867,934.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

