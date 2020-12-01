JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 264.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 267,800.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of JPHY opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

