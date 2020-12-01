Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.