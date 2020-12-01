Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,903 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Kelly Services worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $804.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.