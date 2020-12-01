J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 102.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in J2 Global by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in J2 Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $620,805. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

