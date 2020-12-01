Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 232,995 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Kearny Financial worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNY opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.62. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

