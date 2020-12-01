Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,148.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,740 shares of company stock worth $5,404,553. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.