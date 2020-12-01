InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of InterDigital worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $764,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,251.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.