Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,429 shares of company stock worth $1,172,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.