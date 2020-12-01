AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 74.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 69.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

